State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

