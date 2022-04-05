State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

