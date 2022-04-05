State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

