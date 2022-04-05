State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDA opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $117.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

