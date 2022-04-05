State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

NYSE WBS opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

