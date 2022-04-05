State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.51 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

