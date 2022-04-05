State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.