State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

