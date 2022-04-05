State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,261 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.99. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

