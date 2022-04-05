State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

NYSE BURL opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

