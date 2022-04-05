State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 444 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after acquiring an additional 515,250 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

