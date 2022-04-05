State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

