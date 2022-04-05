State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $277,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

