State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.09 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

