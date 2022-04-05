State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.95 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $19,555,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 389.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

