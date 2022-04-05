State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.92 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

