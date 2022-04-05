State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.89 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

