State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.