State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,248 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 202,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

