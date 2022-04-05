State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,358 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

