State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,514 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

