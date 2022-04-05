State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of TransUnion worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,751,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

