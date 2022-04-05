State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,646 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

