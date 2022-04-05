State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,880 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

