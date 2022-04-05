State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

