StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GASS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

