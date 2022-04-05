stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.25 or 0.07483375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,142.81 or 1.00138893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00047317 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

