Steven Michael Oyer Buys 885 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IXGet Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer purchased 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

LON IX traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 900 shares. has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Friday.

About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.