Steven Michael Oyer Buys 885 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer purchased 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

LON IX traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 900 shares. has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Friday.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

