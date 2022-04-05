Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $335.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
