Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $335.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

