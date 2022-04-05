Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 35,400 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,600 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $29,696.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $30,090.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 304,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,511. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.