Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 463,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,952. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.