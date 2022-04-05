StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BVXV stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.52. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.