StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

