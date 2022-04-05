StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

