StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
