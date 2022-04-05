StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

