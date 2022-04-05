StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

