StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

