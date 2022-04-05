StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.