StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.