StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

