StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.