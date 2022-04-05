StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

