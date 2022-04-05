StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

