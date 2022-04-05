Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

