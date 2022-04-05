StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVAUF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SVAUF stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

