Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Plans Dividend of $0.61

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6095 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SREDY stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

