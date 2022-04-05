Stratex International (LON:STI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International (LON:STI)
