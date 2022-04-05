Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STRT. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

STRT stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.28 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Strattec Security by 154.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

