Strs Ohio Acquires 8,900 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.31% of Daktronics worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DAKT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

