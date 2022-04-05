Strs Ohio Has $526,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

