Strs Ohio Has $596,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

